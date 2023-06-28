Truck driver crushed to death by several slabs of marble, SAPD says

Officials say around seven sheets of marble fell crushing the man leading to his death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified man died Wednesday morning after being crushed by several sheets of marble stored in his truck, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. on the north side, along East Nakoma Street.

Police say a truck driver was unloading the marble when a load loosened, falling on and killing him. The trucking company that employed him is based in Houston, according to SAPD.

The medical examiner said the victim was a 45-year-old man. Officers estimated that the marble weighed at least a thousand pounds total. One witness called it "a horrific scene."

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they had launched an investigation into the trucking company called Unison Transport LLC.