SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a dump truck that crashed into an eastside business has died.

According to a spokesman with SAFD, the truck had a blowout just after 2 p.m. while driving along IH-10 eastbound. The truck veered off the freeway, across the access road and hit two parked cars and a building.

The driver was pinned inside the truck which required an extended extrication. He died at the scene.

The call for the crash in the 4200 block of IH-10 E came in just after 2 p.m.

No other injuries have been reported.