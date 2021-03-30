Traffic being rerouted because of I-35 crash on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — Headed out on I-35 north towards Austin? The San Antonio Police Department is currently working a major accident on the northeast side that happened Tuesday afternoon.
The accident scene is located at I-35 and Eisenhauer Road and is affecting northbound traffic. An overturned truck can be seen on the main lanes as crews work to clear the wreck.
Pictures of the scene show downed power lines all over the road.
Police are routing all traffic to exit at Eisenhauer. If you're in the area, you're asked to take an alternate route.
SAPD said people should avoid the area north of the scene, too, near Lanark Drive as CPS Energy crews are dealing with live wires. As a result, as of 2 p.m. about 6,000 customers are without power.