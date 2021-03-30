Traffic being rerouted because of I-35 crash on northeast side

Traffic is being rerouted off of I-35 and Eisenhauer Road. About 6,000 CPS Energy customers are without power near Lanark Drive while crews deal with live wires.

SAN ANTONIO — Headed out on I-35 north towards Austin? The San Antonio Police Department is currently working a major accident on the northeast side that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The accident scene is located at I-35 and Eisenhauer Road and is affecting northbound traffic. An overturned truck can be seen on the main lanes as crews work to clear the wreck.

Pictures of the scene show downed power lines all over the road.

My wife took this pic on I35 NE side@JackAcostaKENS5 pic.twitter.com/Iqngfpqrn6 — Geezus (@UxTxI_singer) March 30, 2021

Police are routing all traffic to exit at Eisenhauer. If you're in the area, you're asked to take an alternate route.