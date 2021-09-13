Tropical Storm Nicholas updates: Flooding in Alvin; METRO to resume limited transit service today

Nicholas is bringing with it a lot of rain and powerful wind.

HOUSTON — Nicholas is now a tropical storm again after making landfall overnight as a hurricane. It's expected to continue to have a significant impact in Southeast Texas, especially along the coast.

Local authorities have advised people should stay off the roads through at least the morning hours Tuesday. Even if roads are not flooded, many do not have traffic signals due to the power outages,

Tuesday, September 14 updates:

7:20 a.m. — Views from Houston TranStar show Highway 225 is underwater at RIchey, in the Pasadena area. The freeway is closed in both directions:

6:50 a.m. — This is part of the reason people will still want to stay off the roads for a while, debris and tree limbs. Plus a few downed power lines:

If you have to leave your Houston area home this morning, the first advice is don’t. But if you must, wait til daylight and watch carefully for downed tree limbs like these in my neighborhood and downed power lines. More to come. #HurricaneNicholas #khou pic.twitter.com/8kFESQwW2x — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) September 14, 2021

6:40 a.m. — From METRO: "METRO will resume limited service this morning for local bus, METRORail, METRORapid, and METROLift. Transit services will operate as early as 8 a.m. today on the Authority's busiest core routes. METRO safety teams will also begin assessing HOV/HOT lanes at daylight to determine which corridors will be safe to open. Service for METRO Park & Ride will not resume today." Read more here.

6:05 a.m. — The Flash Flood Warning for Harris County will continue until 9 a.m. today — stay off the roads

NEW from @NWSHouston | ⛔ FLASH FLOOD WARNING ⛔ issued for Harris County until 9 AM.

✅ Stay where you are for the duration of the storm

✅ NEVER walk/play in floodwaters

✅ Report downed power lines to 713-207-2222

More: https://t.co/QjVumPrH2j#HurricaneNicholas pic.twitter.com/ba5JbSVHn0 — Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@ReadyHarris) September 14, 2021

6 a.m. — The outage trackers show about 450,000 customers are without power right now across the Houston area, both inland and along the coast. Get power outage updates here and watch some of the recent on-TV coverage here, including a look at a flooded community Alvin, south of Houston:

5:40 a.m. — Most of the rain stayed along the coast and over the Gulf — reducing our rainfall totals, but some areas are dealing with a storm surge. Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner just spoke with Chita Craft about it on KHOU 11. He says Houston's bayous are holding up well since we didn't get the anticipated rainfall. Watch that interview here.

5:11 a.m. — "Radar estimated wind speeds depict winds over 50mph - ground observations confirm they are being mixed to the surface under heavier downpours." — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis

Radar estimated wind speeds depict winds over 50mph - ground observations confirm they are being mixed to the surface under heavier downpours. @KHOU #KHOU11 @chitakhou pic.twitter.com/Pr3QNY4x4r — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) September 14, 2021

5 a.m. — Much of Galveston is in a blackout this morning due to the gusty winds knocking out power. The same can be said for other parts of Houston, even farther inland and areas north. Here are some of the latest reports on TV from the KHOU 11 team:

4:53 a.m. — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Tim Pandajis says the center of Nicholas is heading for the downtown area, which means power outages will continue:

The center of #Nicholas headed straight towards downtown Houston - strongest winds with the storm are located near the center so strongest gusts incoming = power outages soaring. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/sRNKCVH6pg — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) September 14, 2021

4:47 a.m. — Yet another reason to stay off the roads this morning, especially in the coastal communities:

4:30 a.m. — You can watch the latest forecast update from the KHOU 11 Weather Team here. Nicholas will continue to be a problem through the morning hours before pushing into Louisiana later this afternoon:

4 a.m. — Multiple flash flood watches continue this morning. Stay off the road if you can. Also, Nicholas has now been downgraded back to tropical storm status with winds at 70 mph.

3:50 a.m. — KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reports Galveston Island continues to be pummeled by strong winds and heavy rain

1:44 a.m. — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Brazoria, Galveston, Harris and Matagorda counties until 5:45 a.m.

1:25 a.m. — More than 100,000 power outages have been reported across the Houston area due to Hurricane Nicholas, according to CenterPoint Energy's power outage tracker.

12:30 a.m. — Hurricane Nicholas made landfall around 12:30 a.m. on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach.

Tropical Update: Hurricane 'Nicholas' has offically made landfall near Sargent, Texas as a Cat-1 with winds of 75 mph. The weakening process will now begin, but the wind and rain threats continue for another 8-12 hours #khou11 #houston #nicholas #weather pic.twitter.com/FOdslGloPz — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) September 14, 2021

12:15 a.m. — More than 60,000 power outages have been reported across the Houston area, according to Centerpoint Energy. Click here to check power outages.

Monday, September 13 updates:

11:47 p.m. — Galveston ferry operations were suspended due to "deteriorating weather conditions." Operations will resume when it's safe to do so.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, ferry operations have been suspended. We will resume operations when it is safe to do so. We will send updates as needed. — Galveston Ferry (@GalvestonFerry) September 14, 2021

10:55 p.m. — Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George announced a news conference will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. They said they'll discuss weather conditions related to Hurricane Nicholas.

10:25 p.m. — SH 87 in Gilcrest from the 900 block east to 124 is nearly impassable, according to the Galveston County OEM.

10 p.m. — In its 10 p.m. update,m the National Hurricane Center upgraded Nicholas to a Category 1 hurricane.

Flash flooding and powerful winds are expected as the storm approaches the coast.

9:46 p.m. — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Brazoria, Matagorda and Galveston counties until 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

9:26 p.m. — Galveston is dealing with power outages on Monday night. According to CenterPoint, hundreds of residents were left without power on the west side of the Island.

9:26 p.m. — TxDOT announced it closed SH 332 at CR 690 (Levee Rd.) heading towards Surfside. Surfside is without power and water is coming over the dunes.

9:12 p.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gave updates on the expectations from the storm. She said new forecasts have shown less rain may fall than initially expected.

She said winds would likely be a factor and CenterPoint is on standby ready to fix any outages that might come.

She urged residents to stay at home and said that if they have to drive, to avoid driving through water on the roads.

She asked people to use 911 for emergencies only.

8:45 p.m. — Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to cause "extended power outages" as it moves across Southeast Texas with 70 mph winds, according to CenterPoint.

In a news conference Monday night, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said CenterPoint crews are ready and will restore power as quickly as possible.

8:20 p.m. — Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the Red Cross are establishing shelters in Harris County for those who need refuge in the wake of the storm.

The shelters are on standby and will open when needed.

Jackson Lee and the Red Cross said these shelters would be available:

Fulton Community Church

215 N. 3rd St.

Fulton, TX 78358

Leon Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St.

Houston, TX 77015

National Association of Christian Churches

16605 Air Center Blvd.

Houston, TX 77032

(This is run by a Red Cross partner)

Forge for Families

3435 Dixie Dr.

Houston, TX 77021

Orange Church of God

1911 N 16th St.

Orange, TX 77630

Baptist Church of Nederland

1911 Nederland Ave.

Nederland, TX 77627

To get help:

We currently have open shelters and will be opening additional shelters in multiple areas along the Gulf Coast. In the coming days, we encourage people to visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), or download the free Red Cross Emergency app for shelter locations. In addition to a safe place for people to sleep, we also provide meals, emotional and spiritual care, and connections to community resources.

8:11 p.m. — Part of Matagorda Bay lost power ahead of Nicholas' landfall.

Part of Matagorda Bay just lost power. Saw a downed power pole in water about an hour ago. Conditions have gotten way worse since then. Gusts in the 70s #TSNicholas @KHOU pic.twitter.com/OajRLFpV3E — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) September 14, 2021

7:51 p.m. — The following Houston-area H-E-B stores will close at 8 p.m. on Monday and are expected to open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bay Colony H-E-B

Blackhawk H-E-B

Pearland H-E-B plus!

Sienna Market H-E-B

West Columbia H-E-B

Alvin H-E-B

Santa Fe H-E-B

Fairmont Pkwy H-E-B

Lake Colony H-E-B

Fry Rd and I10 H-E-B

Mason Rd H-E-B

Gulfgate H-E-B

Beechnut H-E-B

Westheimer and Kirkwood H-E-B

Friendswood H-E-B

Riverpark H-E-B

Clear Lake Market H-E-B

Bellaire Blvd H-E-B

Grand Parkway H-E-B plus!

Buffalo Market H-E-B

Katy Market H-E-B

Sugar Land Market H-E-B

Montrose Market H-E-B

Texas City H-E-B

Pearland Market

San Felipe H-E-B

League City H-E-B

Lake Jackson H-E-B

Clear Lake Marketplace H-E-B

Deer Park H-E-B

Aliana Market H-E-B

Richmond Market H-E-B

Cross Creek Ranch H-E-B

Bellaire Market H-E-B

Mont Belvieu H-E-B

Baytown H-E-B

Meyerland Market H-E-B

Spring Green Market H-E-B

MacGregor Market H-E-B

Mi Tienda - Mi Tienda 1 will close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

Joe V’s Smart Shop - Joe V’s Smart Shop: #5 Baytown, #6 Bellfort, #7 W. Fuqua, #9 Red Bluff/Pasadena will close at 9 p.m. on Monday.

All other stores will operate under regular hours unless listed.

7:31 p.m. — Flights have been canceled at Bush Intercontinental Airport due to the storm.

We have a large number of flight cancellations due to #TSNicholas 🌧️ please stay in touch with your airline for the latest flight information ✈️



Stay safe and weather alert! pic.twitter.com/cs3VAIf0Lk — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) September 13, 2021

7 p.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold news conferences tonight to talk about Tropical Storm Nicholas' impact on the region.

Turner is expected to start at about 7:30 p.m. and Hidalgo is expected to start at about 9 p.m.

More Tropical Storm Nicholas coverage on the KHOU 11 YouTube page:

6:07 p.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 17 Texas counties due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Counties included in the state disaster declaration:

Aransas

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Galveston

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Matagorda

Montgomery

Newton

Nueces

Orange

Refugio

San Patricio

Victoria

"Texans throughout the Gulf Coast should prepare now for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to bring severe rain and flooding to these communities," Abbott said. "The State of Texas is working closely with officials on the ground to provide the resources and support needed to keep our communities safe, but it is up to all Texans in the path of this storm to take precautions, heed the guidance of officials, and remain vigilant as this severe weather moves through Texas."

5:35 p.m. — As Tropical Storm Nicholas bears down on Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is preparing the grid to maintain reliability in the face of rain, winds and potential flooding.

In addition to officially alerting ERCOT market participants of the weather threat, ERCOT has acted to reduce planned maintenance-related outages in the area most likely to be affected by Nicholas and instructed power companies to implement their emergency procedures in preparation for the storm.

Any power outages caused by the storm will most likely be at the local distribution level. Local outages can be caused by factors ranging from high winds toppling power poles to tree limbs falling on power lines.

Residents and businesses experiencing power outages should contact their local electric service providers to report those outages and receive updates on restoration times.

5:25 p.m. — Sam Houston State University's main campus, The Woodlands Center, and College of Osteopathic Medicine will close at 6 p.m. Monday. Old Main Market and General's Market will remain open until 8 p.m. All campuses and Newton Gresham Library will remain closed Tuesday except for essential personnel. Dining Services will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All schools and facilities of The Varnett Public School will be closed Tuesday.

5:05 p.m. — A Storm Surge Warning is in effect until 11:45 p.m. for Chambers County.

5 p.m. — The Galveston Ferry currently has three boats running with a minimal wait in Galveston and Bolivar.

5 p.m. — Memorial Hermann announced closings due to the storm:

All Memorial Hermann Imaging Centers and Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation locations will be closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. Check back regularly for updates on when these locations plan to re-open.

Memorial Hermann Urgent Care in Friendswood and Memorial Hermann Urgent Care in Clear Lake closed at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. All other Memorial Hermann Urgent Care locations will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. Check back regularly for updates on when these locations plan to re-open. 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care continues to be available.

Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15. To receive your vaccine, we ask that you visit a walk-in location once our COVID-19 vaccine clinics reopen on Thursday, Sept. 16. Learn more about Memorial Hermann’s walk-in locations and hours.

5 p.m. -- Reporter Cheryl Mercedes is reporting on bayou and stream levels as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves closer

You can check bayou and stream levels here.

4:33 p.m. — Houston ISD canceled all after-school activities and sporting events on Monday.

The district also canceled in-person and virtual classes on Tuesday. Also, all HISD offices and schools will be closed Tuesday. Students will not have to make up the missed school day.

Here are two more school closings that were just announced:

Boling ISD will be closed on Tuesday.

All Prairie View A&M University campuses will be closed through Tuesday.