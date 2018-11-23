DONNA, Texas — Troops in Camp Donna most likely spent much of their Thanksgiving indoors thanks to cold, drizzly weather, but that doesn’t mean they took time off from celebrating the holiday.

Knowing they would be spending Thursday with each other rather than back home with family, servicemen and women deployed along the U.S.-Mexico border – hundreds of them – have been getting ready for a party.

Kitchen crews have been working to feed roughly 1,400 soldiers. That means preparing 3,000 servings of turkey, 800 servings of sirloin steak, plus all the fixings, while also making time for leisure activities.

Among them: Calling their families.

“The soldiers are going to miss their families, but the Army leadership here is dedicated to making sure that the soldiers have a fantastic Thanksgiving here on location,” said Maj. Derek Wamsley, spokesperson for Army Task Force Griffin. “And the residents and the local populace here have been contributing to that as well.”

Wamsley said the troops have been well-received by the local community. Some residents have even brought donations and treats, which has helped with morale at the camp, he says.

Despite there being no official word from the top on how much longer troops will remain deployed at the border, there’s a tentative withdrawal date set for Dec. 15, with hopes they will be able to return to their families in time for Christmas.

© 2018 KENS