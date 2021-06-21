State Troopers sent from Nebraska to Texas to help with crisis at the border

3News Political Analyst Dr. Bill Chriss wants to remind everyone that everything politicians do is political.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The action comes on the heels of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for aid as part of a pre-existing emergency mutual aid agreement.

Now, the Governor of Nebraska is sending state troopers to Texas to help with the crisis on the border.

Gov. Abbott and other Republican leaders have also moved $250 million of state funding to be used as part of a down payment to continue building the Trump Administration's Border Wall.

3News Political Analyst Dr. Bill Chriss wants to remind everyone that everything politicians do is political. Knowing that -- he has a lot of questions about the border wall plan.

"Politically it sounds good," Dr. Chriss said. "Will it happen? And what form will it happen? And will it be effective? Will it be too expensive to justify the expenditure that's been made? You know, the proof is in the pudding and the devil is in the details."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.