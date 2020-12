SAN ANTONIO — Three people are lucky to be alive after the car they were in, stalled out on railroad tracks at Cagnon & Macdona Lacoste Ed, just west of 1604.

According to an official with BCSO, the car stalled out on the tracks and the trio was able to make it out of the vehicle before it was hit by a fast-moving train; the train drug the vehicle at least 60 yards.