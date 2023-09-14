Trial underway for murder at downtown bus stop

Joseph Harris is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Isaiah Orozco more than a dozen times in the back and in the head.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A murder trial is underway for the suspect in a murder at a downtown bus stop last year.

Joseph Harris is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Isaiah Orozco more than a dozen times in the back and in the head.

We spoke with Isaiah’s mother Wednesday after the jury was selected and she is thankful the trial is moving forward, calling Isaiah’s murder senseless.

Back in February 2022, Orozco was shot and killed at a bus stop off South Saint Mary’s and initial reports say two men pointed guns at each other, but Orozco’s mother says that didn’t happen. Isaiah’s mother, Connie Esparza, says Isaiah was shot 14 times in the back and in the head.

In April of 2022, Joseph Harris was arrested and charged with murder. Isaiah's mother tells us there is video and audio from a bus showing the shooting.

The jury was selected Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to resume Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and expected to wrap up on Friday

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.