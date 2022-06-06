Trial underway for suspect in drunk driving wreck that killed twin girls

Mia and Mya Coy were 6 years old when they were hit and killed near their family's firework stand.

ODESSA, Texas — Today was the first day of the trial for Angelica Garcia, who was previously indicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Garcia was reportedly intoxicated when she hit and killed two 6-year-old girls, Mia and Mya Coy, in 2019.

On Monday, 90 potential jurors gathered at the Ector County Courthouse for jury selection.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., 12 jurors were selected. This included six women and six men, with two alternate jurors.

The trial began around 3 p.m., with the prosecution making opening statements.

In the opening statements, remarks were made that Garcia was drinking at Toby's, a bar that is located inside the MCM Fundome, with her husband.

The prosecution noted that Garcia had seven cherry vodkas between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., before driving away and eventually reaching the point where Mia and Mya were hit near their family's firework stand.

The defense did not make an opening statement.

The prosecution then called their first witness, Cpl. Chris Adams with the Odessa Police Department.

According to records from Adams, he was the first to the scene after receiving a call that people had been hit. He arrived at the scene at 9:08 p.m.

The prosecution played the body camera footage from Adams' camera.

Upon arriving to the scene, the footage shows people approach the officer and you can hear yelling and crying.

Adams eventually makes his way to one of the girls, where their mother is doing CPR.

Adams also comes into contact with Garcia, who is heard saying "please don't tell me they're dead" multiple times. Adams then asks Garcia if she is intoxicated.