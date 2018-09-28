SAN ANTONIO — The trial date has been set for Emond Johnson, 39, who faces charges of felony murder, arson resulting in death, two charges of arson and bodily injury, and arson involving a building.

Johnson was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury in December of last year. His trial is scheduled to begin February 2, 2019.

On May 18, 2017, a fire at the Ingram Square shopping center caused the death of San Antonio Firefighter Scott Deem, caused serious injuries to Firefighter Brad Phipps, and injured Firefighter Robert Vasquez as well caused serious damage to the building structures themselves.

Arson investigators, the San Antonio Police Department, Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, ATF, and the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said they have worked tirelessly together since day one to determine the cause of the fire, and whether or not it was a result of a tragic accident, natural cause or the result of a criminal act.

As KENS 5 reported, Johnson is the owner of The Spartan Box gym where the fire started.

After reportedly eliminating any natural or accidental cause of the fire, investigators determined that this fire was intentionally set.

The DA's office said felony murder is a first degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Arson resulting in death is a first degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The DA's office said arson causing bodily injury is a first degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Arson involving a building is a second degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

