Trial for man accused of shooting, killing BCSO K9 Chucky starts Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — Testimony is set to begin in just a few hours on Wednesday for a man accused of leading the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on a chase before shooting and killing a K9 officer that happened back in 2019.

Matthew Mireles is accused of several counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, evading arrest and felon in possession of a firerarm.

Mireles is accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in January of 2019, beginning in Karnes County.

The chase ended with Mireles walking around on Loop 1604.

BCSO says that’s when Mireles pointed a gun at officers before firing.

K9 Chucky, a five-year-old Belgian Mallinois was let lose to try to subdue Mireles, but the K9 officer wasn’t wearing protective gear at the time.

A report found the dog had died from a single gunshot wound to the thorax, which is essentially the dog’s chest.

The report also suggests the K9 was shot at close range and from behind.

BCSO officials issist Mireles shot the dog and Chucky was not hit during friendly fire from the deputies shooting behind him.

Chucky was buried with full honors, including a funeral procession, an honor walk, and memorial service.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

