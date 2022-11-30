Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in Laredo continues Wednesday

Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

SAN ANTONIO — The trial of Juan David Ortiz continues in San Antonio Wednesday. He is the former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo in 2018.

The trial was moved from Webb County to San Antonio. Ortiz is facing four counts of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

In testimony Tuesday, prosecutors showed the jury surveillance and body-camera video of Texas DPS troopers confronting Ortiz outside a Stripes convenience store in Laredo on Sept. 15, 2018.

By this time, Ortiz was wanted in possible connection to the murders of at least two women whose bodies were discovered north of Laredo.

The trial continues Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

