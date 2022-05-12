Trial of accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz continues for second week

Ortiz is on trial here in San Antonio because of a change of venue.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer.

Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced.

Day six of this trial begins at 8:30a.m. Monday.



The victims were all killed in Laredo, but Ortiz is on trial here in San Antonio because of a change of venue.



Last week jurors watched video from the ten-hour interrogation during which Ortiz confessed to the killings.

Those crimes happened over a two-week span in September of 2018.



All four victims were sex workers.



During the taped interrogation, Ortiz expressed his dislike for the women which fueled his drive to kill.



"I was like you know what these people, they're not good people so I convinced myself of that," said Ortiz.

Ortiz's defense team argues investigators coerced his confession.

His attorney questioned whether law enforcement ignored Ortiz's fifth amendment right to stay silent.

We'll be following every development in this trial.



The trial will resume Monday morning and be livestreamed on KENS5.com













Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.