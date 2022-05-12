Trial for ex-border patrol agent accused of killing four continues

Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing the four women four years ago, however the defense claims that confession was coerced.

SAN ANTONIO — Week two continues in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Tuesday is day seven of the trial, which was moved from Laredo to San Antonio.

The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern to the witness stand Monday morning.

Stern has completed more than 7,000 autopsies in her career and four of them happened in September 2018.

Families of the victims watched from the gallery as Stern guided the jury through autopsy reports, displaying photos of the victims' bodies, bullet fragments and even Ortiz's pistol.

The medical examiner spoke about the conditions of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Alicia Hernandez Cantu, and Janelle Enriquez Ortiz when they weere found, noting that 29-year-old Ramirez was shot multiple times and only positively identified through her fingerprints.

Her family members became visibly shaken while listening to the autopsy report.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and be livestreamed on KENS5.com.

