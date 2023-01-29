Trial for Air Force Major accused of murdering wife continues Monday

The trial began last Monday. Andre McDonald could face life in prison if found guilty.

SAN ANTONIO — The trial for the Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife is set to pick back up on Monday.

The trial has been going on for more than a week now.

Andre McDonald faces up to life in prison if found guilty for killing his wife Andreen back in 2019.

The prosecution has three more witnesses it will introduce Monday morning, then the defense will begin presenting their case.

Follow KENS 5 as the Andre McDonald trial resumes.

You can watch it live online, on the KENS 5 APP, and streaming on KENS 5+ for Roku and Fire tv.

