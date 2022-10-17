Trial date set for Andre McDonald, who is accused of killing his wife

Deputies arrested McDonald for tampering with evidence two days later after executing a search warrant at the couple's home.

Andre McDonald, who is accused of killing his wife Andreen McDonald, will be going to trial on Jan. 17, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Andreen McDonald's last contact with family and friends, per the investigation, was at the end of February 2019.

Deputies arrested McDonald for tampering with evidence two days later after executing a search warrant at the couple's home. According to an arrest affidavit, the findings were human blood on a light switch, a shovel, an axe, work gloves and gasoline.

McDonald made bond. But 106 days later, a man came across remains on a remote piece of land believed to be Andreen. On July 13, 2019, the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed it was her.

McDonald was back in jail, facing a murder charge and bonds exceeding $2 million.

In March of 2021, his bond on the murder charge was reduced to $450,000. But the $300,000 remained on the tampering with evidence offense.