Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of murdering Calallen football star Gabe Cooley

Billy Ferguson is accused of killing 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in a Calallen Walmart in August 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began today in the trial of Billy Ferguson. 

Ferguson is accused of killing 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in a Calallen Walmart in August 2020.

Witnesses said Cooley was standing in an aisle when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times.

Last April, a judge ruled that Ferguson was competent to stand trial.

Opening statements in the trial begin Tuesday morning.

