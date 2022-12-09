Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of murdering Calallen football star Gabe Cooley

Billy Ferguson is accused of killing 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in a Calallen Walmart in August 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began today in the trial of Billy Ferguson.

Ferguson is accused of killing 17-year-old Gabe Cooley in a Calallen Walmart in August 2020.

Witnesses said Cooley was standing in an aisle when Ferguson approached him and stabbed him multiple times.

Last April, a judge ruled that Ferguson was competent to stand trial.

Opening statements in the trial begin Tuesday morning.

