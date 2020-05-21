Tree falls, knocks out power and may have caused fire, officials say

Firefighters got called out to a house fire near Hildebrand Avenue and San Pedro Avenue, just before midnight on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Severe weather overnight may have caused a house fire north of downtown late Wednesday night, knocking out power to nearby residents.

Firefighters got called out to the small fire, in the 400 block of Elmwood Drive, which is near the intersection of Hildebrand Avenue and San Pedro Ave.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a tree in the back alley fell over and took down several power lines. Moments later, residents heard a loud popping sound, then noticed smoke coming from the rear of the home. The incident caused a power outage that stretched about two blocks.

A battalion chief told KENS 5 it appears that the tree fall is most likely related, but a thorough investigation still needs to be conducted. According to preliminary information, the fire began from an electrical source providing power to a washer machine.