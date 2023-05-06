Travis County, City of Austin leaders unveil plans for new mental health pilot program

The effort comes as a new diversion center is in the works.

AUSTIN, Texas — Talks are underway to start a new mental health diversion center pilot program in Travis County.

The pilot program's goal is similar to the mental health diversion center's – to divert those in crisis and accused of misdemeanor crimes from going to jail and instead, get them the psychiatric help they need.

Travis County and City of Austin leaders want that pilot program up and running before the new facility is built.

"We need to have a diversion center so that law enforcement and family members have options to take folks so that they can avoid arrest," said Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard of Precinct 3.

On Monday, they hosted a meeting with stakeholders to try to get more community involvement in the pilot program.

The new pilot program would help inmates as well, since many are on a waitlist to get state psychiatric help. It's an issue the KVUE Defenders investigated in February.

"As this population keeps growing in this, you know, it's the staff; it's very difficult for them to take care of the amount of people with mental health designation," said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

"For people who are already in jail, what this could do, at least in the pilot in the short term, is some number of people help restore that competency," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

According to a study by Dell Medical School, in May 2022, 924 people in the Travis County Jail had a mental health identifier. This January, that number was at 873.

County and City leaders also discussed recommendations made by a group of mental health experts back in March.

Those recommendations include modernizing the County's technology platform to make sharing data easier and providing housing solutions.

