Travis County district attorney says to seek needed medical care 'no matter what the law says'

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement on Friday he "will not force women into the shadows" once the state's "trigger law" on abortion goes into effect.

The "trigger law" bans abortions in Texas 30 days after the Supreme Court makes an official judgment on Roe v. Wade. On Friday, the court gave an opinion overturning the historic case, thereby ending the constitutional right to abortion.

"Making abortion illegal will not end abortions; it will simply end safe abortions for too many," Garza said in a statement. "Threatening women who seek abortion services and their medical providers with prosecution will only drive women to seek out dangerous alternatives and avoid necessary medical care, which will lead to higher rates of preventable maternal death."

Garza said protecting the community is "the number one responsibility and job of any district attorney."

He suggested he would not prosecute abortion-related cases.

"No matter what the law says, I implore you: please, seek medical help if you need it," Garza said. "A prosecutor's job is to protect public safety, and to enforce this law will not only fail to promote or protect public safety but will also lead to more harm."