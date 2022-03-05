'Minding his own business': Trash collector caught in the middle of a shooting struck in the arm

Officials say when they arrived on the scene they found 33-year-old male that was driving a trash truck with a shot in the arm.

SAN ANTONIO — According to police, a trash collector was shot Tuesday morning during his daily route on the east side.

The incident occurred at a stop light on Drexel Street and South Hackberry Street at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene they found a 33-year-old male that was driving a trash truck with a shot in the arm.

According to police it appears that two rivals were shooting at each other when the truck driver was caught in the crossfire and shot in the left arm.

According to officials the trash collector was just doing his job "picking up trash, minding his own business."

Police say he was sitting at the light when struck in the arm, pulled through the light, stopped and called police.

The shooters, appear to be in their 20s, ran away from the scene on foot with one group running north on Hackberry and the other south, according to police.

The trash collector was transported to SAMC hospital with non-life threatening injuries for his arm.