SAN ANTONIO — A hazmat team was called to a railroad after roughly 12 cars derailed from the tracks, spilling diesel fuel from one of the engine cars, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place Tuesday around 10 p.m. near South Brazos and Frio City Road on the southwest side.

Police did not say what caused the accident, but clean up could take up to a day or more.

Union Pacific investigators were at the scene and are expected to provide further details.

No injuries were reported.