Train crashes into person on city's south side

SAN ANTONIO — A train crashed into a person on the city's south side, Union Pacific Railroad said.

The incident happened Saturday morning on SW Military and Wabash Street.

Authorities with the Railroad said "it did not happen at the crossing way, but away from it."

They also told KENS 5 that the San Antonio Police Department was called to assist. The incident is under investigation and the train was able to come to a stop after about one mile.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.