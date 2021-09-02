Train collides with semi-trailer truck carrying furniture

The trailer may have been affiliated with an out of state moving company.

SAN ANTONIO — A train collided with a semi-trailer truck that was carrying furniture, authorities told KENS 5.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday on Hackberry.

The driver of the truck reportedly said there was a light malfunction and the crossing arm never came down as he went over the tracks.

The train then came and crashed into the truck, trailer. The trailer may have been affiliated with an out of state moving company.

The semi was going southbound over the tracks and the train was moving around 15-20 MPH at the time of the collision. Authorities said the driver is okay and no injuries were reported. However, there was damage to the vehicles.

The accident was cleared with a tow operator.

