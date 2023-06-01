Traffic stop leads to chase; driver in jail on multiple charges

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What started as a traffic stop in Bexar County turned into a chase. Now, the suspect is in jail facing multiple charges.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday. She had a drug warrant, and reportedly took off when deputies tried to pull her over.

Once they caught up, they said they found she had a key to unlock mailboxes, and she had taken more than 30 pieces of mail from several locations.

Grim was arrested on multiple charges including two warrants from Kendall County for fraudulent possession of ID or information. Investigators said additional charges are pending.









