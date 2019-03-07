SAN ANTONIO — Massive confusion at one very busy San Antonio intersection this morning.

A set of traffic lights malfunctioning on Fredericksburg Road over Loop 410 for more than an hour during the morning rush. Both red and green lights illuminated at the same time on this set of three lights going north on Fredericksburg Road.

Ryan Smith said he drove through the intersection. Did he notice the problem? "Unfortunately not, which causes concern," he said. But if he had noticed it? "I would treat it like a stoplight or a flashing yellow if I saw both but my mind recognized green."

I drove through the intersection while it was malfunctioning, and just like I saw throughout the half hour I was there, all drivers acted as if the red light wasn't even on, so I decided to go with the flow and keep going, as if the light was just green.

We posted a picture of the red and green light on Facebook and received many comments. Angelina Cornonado said, "Christmas in July colors." John Black commented, "Driver's choice!" Tania O'Hara said, "And you simply act like it is a 4-way stop."



But what should you really do if you're driving and encounter such a festive light display? According to Officer Alisia Pruneda from SAPD Media Services, you should stop and make sure the intersection is clear before you proceed. "I would not follow the leader. I would monitor by making eye contact with westbound traffic on the frontage road before I start to proceed into the intersection," she said.

We spoke with Transportation and Capital Improvements who told us there are four crews that take care of 1,400 signalized intersections in the city. In this case, a component went bad. From what? It can happen for many reasons, including lightning, rain getting into the box, or even geckos playing with the wires.

San Antonio Police said they need your help if you notice a light that isn't acting properly, and to pull over somewhere safe and notify them by calling 311 or the non-emergency number at 210-207-7273.

