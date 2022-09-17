Delays expected on I-35 due to major accident

One person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A five vehicle crash on I-35 North has closed two lanes of the interstate and is causing major traffic delays, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 1600 block of I-35 North located north of Highway 46.

Crews estimate an hour and 30 minute traffic delay to allow for wreckers to clear the scene, according to officials. They advise people to expect delays and/or find an alternate route.