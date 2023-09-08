Traffic delayed on Loop 410 due to spilled bricks on the road

The accident was reported around 8:22 a.m. at Loop 410 westbound near Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A major accident caused huge delays Wednesday morning on Loop 410 on the north side.

The accident was reported around 8:22 a.m. at Loop 410 westbound near Blanco Road. At one point, the traffic was backed up for miles from Blanco to Harry Wurzbach.

Chopper 5 video from the scene shows a load of bricks spilled onto the highway from a hauling truck. The video also showed crews clearing up a huge amount of sand from the roadway.

Traffic was still delayed as of 11 a.m.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

