Traffic accident shuts down lanes of Loop 1604 at La Cantera

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed the accident was causing delays in both directions of Loop 1604 and urged drivers to use alternate routes.

SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig and modular home has lanes of Loop 1604 at La Cantera shut down and traffic at standstill Friday afternoon.

The agency said on Twitter around 3:10 p.m. that both sides of the highway were closed due to the "traffic incident." The agency did not give any other details on what led to the accident.

Images from Chopper 5 show the accident involves an 18-wheeler that was hauling a modular home. There is no word on whether there were any injuries from this accident.

KENS 5 has reached out to multiple agencies for more information.

⚠️MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ EB/WB Loop 1604 at La Cantera CLOSED due to traffic incident. Expect major delays. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NDZdIAn05G — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) May 19, 2023

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article.

