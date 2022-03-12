'Gunfight' in Corpus Christi leaves police officer, suspect shot

The officer has been taken into surgery. CCPD said his injuries are serious but he is expected to recover. No injury information has been given for the suspect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer and a suspected car thief shot each other in a gunfight following a car chase, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Three suspects have been arrested.

"The suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer," said Chief Mike Markle. "The suspect opened fire on our officer. The officer returned fire. Both of them have been shot. Both of them have sustained gunshot wounds."

Markle did not immediately know the condition of either the officer or the suspect but said the officer had been taken into surgery at a local hospital. Later, CCPD put out a release saying "the officer did sustain serious injuries but is expected to recover."



The Corpus Christi Police Department said this began just after 3 p.m. Saturday when an officer with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office requested help following a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe down S. Padre Island Drive.

The Tahoe was heading eastbound down SPID but used the U-turn at Rodd Field Drive to head westbound. The truck then crashed just before Airline Road near the Mattress Firm business at 6118 S. Padre Island Drive.

Police say after the truck crashed, three people got out and took off.

"Our officers arrived right after the suspect vehicle as you saw wrecked out in the parking lot," Markle said. "Our officer chased one of those suspects around the 6100 building right there -- 6118 -- into the back where the suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer."

The other two suspects were also arrested, one by CCPD and one by Nueces County Sheriff's deputies.

Police did not have an age for the suspect who was shot but did say he was an adult. The other two who were arrested were 19 years old and 16 years old.

