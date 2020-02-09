x
Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler rollover blocks northbound lanes of I-35 at Laredo

Approximately 300 vehicles were reported to be backed up between I-10 and the scene of the crash, according to an SAPD spokesman.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — I-35 northbound is closed from Nogalitos to Laredo after an 18-wheeler rolled over earlier this morning, a spokesman with San Antonio Police said. 

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene to find the 18-wheeler on its side, completely blocking all northbound lanes. 

The driver was out of the truck when units arrived and EMS treated him on scene for minor injuries. 

According to a spokesman with SAPD, the driver told police that he experienced a steering problem which caused him to lose control, hit the wall, and flip. The truck was carrying a full load of ceramic tile. 

Approximately 300 vehicles were reported to be backed up between I-10 and the scene of the crash, according to an SAPD spokesman. Traffic is being diverted to I-10 eastbound.  

Crews are working to clear the interstate.