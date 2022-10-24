Tractor-trailers overturn due to rainy conditions, police say

A car driving in front of the truck stopped suddenly and the truck driver tried to avoid hitting them causing them to end up overturned on median.

SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer towing a second truck overturned Monday morning due to the wet conditions on the road, police say.

It happened near the overpass of Loop 410 at I-35 Southbound entrance ramp on the northeast side of town around 8:18 a.m.

Police say the driver of the truck said that a car stopped suddenly in front of him, causing him to swerve to avoid slamming into it. He swerved to the right and hit the guard rail, which sling-shotted him across the road and into the grassy median.

Miraculously, nobody was injured in the crash.

The contents of both tactor-trailers spilled out onto the media in the grass.

No injuries were reported and no other information was given.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.