Our KENS 5 crew was at the scene on the Interstate 10 and 410 interchange around 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A tractor was seen hanging over a San Antonio bridge on Tuesday.

They captured this photo of the tractor hanging over the bridge.

It's unclear what led up to the incident and if anyone was injured. Crews were able to remove the tractor before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.