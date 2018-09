SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio area could see flash flooding this week as a tropical disturbance heads toward Texas from the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Weather Service, there's now a 60 percent chance for the disturbance in the Gulf to develop into a tropical cyclone affecting our area this Friday through Sunday.

South Texas could see more than 3 inches of rain. The main threat for the heaviest rain is expected to be Friday and Saturday.

We continue to monitor the area of disturbed weather in the Gulf Regardless of development, periods of heavy rainfall will be possible from this system across South Central Texas Friday-Sunday. This could lead to flash flooding in some areas. Stay tuned over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/zC33LUR2xx — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 12, 2018

