Track Star: Taylor Nunez wins four gold medal at state tournament Randolph repeats gold in every event

While Taylor Nunez runs away from the field, her trophy case is running out of room.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For the second straight year, the Randolph sophomore proved the best 3A Track & Field athlete in Texas as she swept every event she participated in.

Nunez earned gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 4x100 relay, and long jump on Thursday. She did the same last year at the 3A State Meet.

“I thought that was last year, this is this year,” said Nunez about wiping her slate clean at this year’s meet. “Everybody gets better, I get better. You never know who comes out here.”

“I’m not sneaking up on anyone anymore.”

She certainly isn’t. Nunez set a state meet record in her 200m race Thursday, finishing with a time of 23.42.

In the 100m, Nunez broke the meet record she set last year with a time of 11.44.

Both of those records were set after she broke the long jump record (20’ 2.5”) in the morning session.

“I woke up really early to do the long jump, I was really tired in the morning,” said Nunez. “But I got up and just prayed about it, and I’ve been praying throughout this whole meet.”

If she stays on her current pace, Nunez is on track to become one of the most accomplished athletes in Texas Track & Field history.

Nunez’s teammate Sophia Bendet, also a sophomore, took home gold in both the mile and 800.