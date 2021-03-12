Doctors recommend these toys to properly develop your child's skills

In fact, having too many options at playtime can leave kids overstimulated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're having a hard time finding everything on your kid's wish list, don't panic. They might not need every toy they want, anyway.

Pediatricians at Atrium Health say when it comes to toys, less is more. In fact, having too many options at playtime can leave kids overstimulated.

Researchers found that children play for longer, and use more imagination when presented with just three or four toys. It also matters what types of toys kids are playing with. Atrium says kids get less value from heavily electronic toys that feature screens and lots of lights and sounds.

Even toys that are labeled as educational may not actually be stimulating their minds. So which toys do doctors recommend? Atrium says anything that inspires creativity or builds social skills.

Toys like Lego sets, dolls, building blocks and plastic balls can help your child build lifelong skills, all while having a lot of fun.

