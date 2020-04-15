SAN ANTONIO — First responders and medical personnel throughout San Antonio and Bexar County are among the first to receive face shields produced in San Antonio's south side Toyota plant.

Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas (TMMTX) facility, along with other Toyota plants, is not producing trucks, but rather has "quickly pivoted" to churning out commercial-grade face shields to help those on experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment. At this time, 30,000 face shields have been donated locally.

The plant, which began producing the face shields earlier this month, will continue to do so through the end of April.

More specifically, the south side plant will produce approximately 75,000 shields for donation; these shields will be distributed locally and throughout the state.

“The current crisis we’re all facing is a humbling experience but rallying to support our first responders in San Antonio is something we can all agree needs to be done. I am incredibly proud of our Toyota team for stepping up to meet this need in our community,” said Kevin Voelkel, President of TMMTX.