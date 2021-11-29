x
Toy drive for refugees children in San Antonio to start Sunday

The San Antonio Center for Refugee Services says these toys will go to children who have left difficult situations in other countries.

SAN ANTONIO — The eight annual toy drive that will be benefiting child refugees will be taking place starting Dec. 5 through Dec. 10. 

The drop-off will be taking place at Resurgent Church located at 8134 Fredericksburg Road on the following dates:

  • Sunday, Dec. 5 - 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 10 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

To see what is needed and how many spots are available, click here.

