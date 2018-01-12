SAN ANTONIO — It’s a problem facing drivers across Texas – drivers hauling unsecured loads that can cause accidents and even kill. It’s an issue the legislature has tried to tackle, but some drivers just don’t heed the warning.

The Texas Truck and Hitch Center is often the first or last stop for people looking to haul trailers in and out of town. For experienced haulers, it’s a crucial step to make sure everything goes right on their trip.

Justin Frye has seen the danger and damage caused by an unsecured load firsthand.

“Sparks were flying everywhere and there were a couple cars that ran into it and it was just a big disaster and it cost everybody a bunch of money,” Frye told KENS 5's Aaron Wright.

It’s a problem AAA says they’re working to stop.

“Nearly 2/3 of debris related crashes are the results of improper maintenance or an unsecured load,” said AAA Spokesperson Joshua Zuber.

Those crashes are caused by tow vehicles, trailers crashing into other cars or a trailer landing in the roadway.

Of course, there are steps you can take to make sure your load is safe. One of the most important is crossing the chains connecting your vehicle and the trailer. In Texas, crossing those chains isn’t just a good idea – it’s the law.

Next a trailer pin – you can find them for cheap and they can keep a load from detaching from your vehicle.

