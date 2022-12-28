Man trapped between two vehicles trying to load car onto tow truck, police say

Firefighters were able to rescue the man from between the vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A two truck driver was pinned between the car he was trying to load and his tow truck late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 7000 block of San Pedro north of downtown.

When police arrived at the scene they found the man pinned between the two vehicles.

He told police he was trying to load the car onto his truck and put the car in neutral when it rolled forward pinning him between the truck and car, and pinching his leg and groin area.

Firefighters arrived and were able to extricate the driver from between the two vehicles.

He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.