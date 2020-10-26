Tourist shot outside downtown motel; suspect still at large

Witnesses told police a car group was gathered in the motel parking lot when at some point, an altercation took place between the group and the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A tourist in her 20s was shot in the shoulder outside a downtown motel, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Houston Street.

Witnesses told police a car group was gathered in the motel parking lot when at some point, an altercation took place between the group and the victim.

That's when someone in the group pulled a gun on the woman and shot her one time, police said. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

SAPD is still looking for the shooter and people involved. Police said they are "optimistic" that cameras on the property will reveal what happened.