Tourist shot outside downtown motel; suspect still at large

SAN ANTONIO — A tourist in her 20s was shot in the shoulder outside a downtown motel, San Antonio Police said.
The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Houston Street.
Witnesses told police a car group was gathered in the motel parking lot when at some point, an altercation took place between the group and the victim.
That's when someone in the group pulled a gun on the woman and shot her one time, police said. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
SAPD is still looking for the shooter and people involved. Police said they are "optimistic" that cameras on the property will reveal what happened.
