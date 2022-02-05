What's got four wheels, an engine and is fueled by curiosity?

The 2022 Touch-A-Truck event gave kids an opportunity to examine an endless array of work vehicles up close in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — You can get a lot accomplished on four wheels and an engine, as some San Antonio youngers discovered for themselves over the weekend.

Fire trucks, police cruisers, food trucks and dump trucks were just some of the impressive-looking work vehicles those kids had a chance to see up close and personal Saturday during the sixth annual Touch-A-Truck event, hosted by Crown of Life preschool.

Even the KENS 5 satellite truck made an appearance, allowing visitors an opportunity to grab a microphone and practice their reporting skills. Ambulances, AirLife helicopters and massive concrete mixers also rolled through for a cameo.