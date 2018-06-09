SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want everyone to create less garbage, so in the new city budget, they are offering incentives.

People who jump on the recycling bandwagon will pay less, and those who do not, will be stuck with a rate increase.

"We want them to be rewarded for doing the right thing and that is in the form of savings," Marcus Lee of the City’s Solid Waste Division said.

There are three different sizes of garbage carts. Under the new proposed rate structure, the two smaller-sized carts will see decreases in fees.

The smallest 48-gallon cart will go from $19.93 per month to an even $19. The 64-gallon cart also drops 93 cents, from $21.93 to $21.

The largest cart, at 96 gallons, will jump in price from $24.68 to $29.00.

"The difference between the spread, the small cart and the large cart is $10 a month, so if families will go to the small cart, it's an annual savings of $120," Lee said.

The city has a goal of reducing the amount of material sent to landfills by 60 percent by 2025.

“The rationale, really, is that as San Antonio continues to grow and continue to improve upon sustainability, then reducing tonnage to the landfill is just imperative. We have to be pro-active to make that happen," Lee said.

Making the switch to saving landfill space is not difficult, Lee said. “Studies tell us that just the average family, if they sort their waste correctly, a very large part, over 40 percent, can be recycled. A great deal of what's left can also go into the organics cart, the green cart, which means they may not need the large brown cart if they just sort of focus on good recycling behavior."

Lee said San Antonians are embracing the savings in a big way. "We're seeing an enormous spike."

People are signing up in droves since the city started offering smaller carts last year. “We had, in the month of August, 3,500 calls came in through the 311 network for cart downsizing and before that, we were getting 1,500 a month and we were actually happy with that, because a year ago this time, we were only getting 200 or 300 calls a month. So 200 to 1,500 to 3,500 and we hope that trend really continues,” Lee said.

The rate hike on the large carts is still weeks away, but anyone who wants to downsize now can call 311 and start saving money immediately. The City’s Solid Waste website has more tips on saving money and the environment.

