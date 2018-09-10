Two Tornado Warnings for Kerr and Uvalde Counties that went into effect Tuesday morning have expired, according to the National Weather Service.

But although the warnings were allowed to expire, KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles, says that South Texas may be looking at more dangerous weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds continued to pound areas west of San Antonio at 11 a.m., placing Bandera, Kerr, Kinney, Real, and Uvalde Counties under a Flash Flood Watch until 3 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance that Bexar County and numerous other South Texas Counties would be placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch by early to mid-afternoon.

The primary threats, Paul said, would be gusty winds and rainfall, but some small hail and tornados were also possible.

Paul said that he expected the front to move through the area by mid-afternoon.

© 2018 KENS