San Antonio — Torchy's Tacos is opening its second San Antonio location in The Rim later this month.

The popular chain's new location will open on August 21 at 10 am at 17627 La Cantera Parkway #105, San Antonio, TX, 78257.

The location is next to The Lion & Rose.

Torchy's is known for their flavor-packed tacos and addictive queso.

Their other location is on the north side near the Quarry.

To see their full menu, click here.

© 2018 KENS