Top 10 dog names, tips you need to know for bringing a puppy home

Planning on bringing a new furry family member home? Here's what you need to know plus the top 10 commonly used dog names! 🐾

SAN ANTONIO — With National Puppy Day coming up, Camp Bow Wow released the top 10 dog names for 2022 along with some tips to make bringing a puppy home easier.

Here are the top 10 dog names according to Camp Bow Wow:

Luna Bella Charlie Cooper Lucy Max Daisy Bailey Milo Sadie

There are some tips you can follow when it comes to naming a puppy such as keeping the name short, avoiding names that sound like other commonly used words (don't want to confuse your pup) and avoiding names that end in vowels.

Camp Bow Wow also says it's okay to change the name of a shelter dog. If you decide to do so, you should give your dog positive reinforcement when using their brand new name.

Now that you have your new bundle of furry joy, here are some tips Camp Bow Wow says you can follow:

Buying the necessary products for the puppy and creating a designated space for them can make bringing a dog home a lot easier. The necessary things include a dog bed, collar, puppy food, some chew toys for their tiny teeth, water and food bowls.

To help alleviate separation anxiety from the puppy's mother, the first week should be spent giving the puppy lots of love. Also, it's best to plan on having someone home with the puppy for the first few days.

Take your puppy to the vet to make sure the puppy is healthy and ask the vet or the breeder if the puppy is up to date on all their shots.

Ask the shelter or breeder what food your puppy has been eating and get a few servings of that brand of food and then slowly phase your puppy from that food to the puppy food you'd like to feed them.

Keep some newspapers handy because puppies have small bladders and will likely have to use the bathroom a couple of times at night.

Be patient. If there are multiple people in the household, make sure everyone is following the same rules when it comes to training your puppy. If your puppy does something bad, scold them in a disapproving tone but remember to be patient and give them lots of love.