VIDEO: Tombstones, statues damaged in San Fernando Cemetery II

SAN ANTONIO — Video captured tombstones and statues knocked over and damaged in San Fernando Cemetery II on Castroville Road near South General McMullen Drive.
#kens5eyewitness viewer video shows the extensive damage in an incident of apparent damage. According to a spokesperson from the San Antonio Archdiocese, an individual who came into the cemetery Wednesday night and knocked over items in one area of the cemetery near the corner of Castroville and Cupples Road. The San Antonio Police Department said that a police report has not been filed in connection to the damage.
In total, four statues were knocked over. A spokesperson for the cemetery said employees were currently working to repair the damage.