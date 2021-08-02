Toddler injured in shooting at restaurant on south side, police say

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the ear by metal fragments of a chair when a pistol in the mother's purse accidentally discharged, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — A toddler was injured in a shooting at a restaurant on the south side on Sunday, police said. The 2-year-old boy was shot in the ear by metal fragments of a chair when a pistol in the mother's purse accidentally discharged, according to preliminary information released by the San Antonio Police Department.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse at Brooks City Base, located at 7307 South New Braunfels Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses at the restaurant told them a gun went off and struck a child in the ear and the parents left the location to get help for their child.

SAPD said officers secured the scene of the incident and began to look for the vehicle the child left in. A short time later, the family arrived at Mission Trails Baptist Hospital. Detectives said after speaking with the father and mother of the child, they determined that the mother had a pistol in her purse, which had fallen off a chair causing the pistol to accidentally discharge. The shot struck the metal part of a chair, which caused fragments to strike the child in the right ear, police said.