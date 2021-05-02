Toddler from Kilgore hotel hot tub incident dies; organs donated to other children

When a 2-year-old East Texas boy who was pulled unconscious from a Kilgore hotel hot tub passed away, six children gained new life.
Luke Wayne Killough was pronounced brain dead Friday at Children’s Medical Center Dallas, but his family was able to keep his body alive to save other children through organ donations.
“Luke was the most beautiful soul and a light on our darkest days. His loss is the most painful experience we will ever know, but when there is darkness there is also light,” Chris Helms, the child’s uncle, posted on the family’s GoFundMe page. “Luke was able to donate to other kids that were in his same situation. Luke’s blood type was also a universal donor. Because of his sacrifice, more children could be saved bringing light into their families’ darkest days, which is what my baby boy does.”
Helms said two children will get a new kidney, another Luke’s heart, and one child who is blind will get his eyes. Burn victims around the country will get skin graphs.
