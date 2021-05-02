Toddler from Kilgore hotel hot tub incident dies; organs donated to other children

“Luke was the most beautiful soul and a light on our darkest days. His loss is the most painful experience we will ever know, but when there is darkness there is also light,” Chris Helms, the child’s uncle, posted on the family’s GoFundMe page. “Luke was able to donate to other kids that were in his same situation. Luke’s blood type was also a universal donor. Because of his sacrifice, more children could be saved bringing light into their families’ darkest days, which is what my baby boy does.”