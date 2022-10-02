x
2-year-old found grazed by bullet in Southeast DC crash, police say

Police say the driver of the vehicle was trying to take the child to a hospital when the accident occurred.

WASHINGTON — A toddler was discovered from graze wounds from a bullet after DC police officers were responding to a crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

The crash took place at 25th Street and Q Street in Southeast D.C. around 12:24 a.m. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a driver in one of the vehicles along with a 2-year-old boy who was suffering from graze wounds, according to officials. 

Police say the driver of the vehicle was trying to take the child to a hospital when the accident occurred. The shooting originally took place in Prince George's County, according to authorities. 

Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are working with Metropolitan Police Department to determine exactly where and when the shooting took place.

The child remains at a local hospital in D.C. Officials said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

